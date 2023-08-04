From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Sun Media Foundation, yesterday, trained over 30 journalists on how to report natural diaster especially flooding.

The virtual training was titled: ‘Reporting Flood Emergency.’

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Victor Emeruwa, harped on the need for journalists to immerse themselves in the story in order for them to report accurately.

Emeruwa added that reporters of disaster should emotionalise and humanise their report that it would that evoke emotions and create a mental picture of the disaster.

He said: “When reporting natural disaster, you must take two things into cognisance; human and physical elements. You should not just report the incident; report the impact and how it affects the lives of victims, their dreams and aspirations. Also, dramatise the impact of the death and explain data.

“In reporting disaster, you should include why there has not been a change despite the recurrent decimal. Unearth and tackle corruption hindering development. Corruption in this case goes beyond money.

“Also, look at why dams are not built. Look at why policies are not enacted and implemented. You should continue to report until there is change.”

When asked if infusing one’s emotions in the report would not go against the ethics of the journalism professional, he said: “The laws and ethics are not made in heaven that cannot be tinkered with. Journalism is evolving and journalists are expected to swim with the tide.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director, Flood Forecasting, Monitoring and Control in the Federal Ministry of Environment, Kunle Awojemila, identified 178 local government areas in 32 states that are highly probable flood risk.

Awojemila said for flood to be mitigated, there should be an improvement in flood warning system for accuracy; enhancement of food infrastructure; enforcement of strict land-use planning regulations of prevent construction of in high-risk flood areas.

Also, he said there should be a national flood insurance developed for financial protection against flood-related losses to help post-flood recovery costs; continuous community flood education about flood risks, preparedness and response measures; establish community base CFV to support vulnerable populations during flood; and the need for the media to report works done in some parts of the country.