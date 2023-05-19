From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some journalists on the convoy of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Thursday sustained injuries when their vehicle had a burst tyre.

The accident was said to have occured along the Ibusa axis of the Ughelli-Asaba highway.

The convoy was returning from Warri where the outgoing governor had gone to commission and inspect projects for two days.

Although details of the accident was still sketchy at the time of this report, our correspondent learnt that no death was recorded.

But a number of journalists in the il-fated vehicle sustained varying degrees of injuries.

One of them was said to have had broken leg while others had bruises over their bodies.

A source at the Asaba Specialist Hospital (ASH) where they were rushed to for attention, said x-ray was carried on them, and it was revealed that the injuries were not life threatening.

The source however said medics were working intensely on the lady journalist who had a broken leg.

According to the source, Governor Okowa, a medical doctor by profession, was also on hand not only to show empathy but also to provide professional assistance.

Contacted on the phone, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, did not answer his call as at the time of filing this report.