From JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong has challenged journalists in the state to do a proper analysis and fully understand the ARISE agenda of the present administration in order to be able to interpret and and accurately disseminate the blueprint to the public.

In a meeting with correspondents of national newspapers in Uyo on Monday, Ememobong said that the agenda was thoroughly grafted with action points and timelines clearly stated, as duch it has become a social contract between the government and the governed.

Accorfig to him, the administration will look forward to the support by journalists through agenda setting, feed forward and feedbacks deviod of malice and sentiment.

“People in representative capacity interrogated the document and now accept this document as the working document of this administration. Therefore the transitioning between being the private document, the political party agenda to an economic blueprint of government is why I am here.

“And very simply, the government should be judged by this. This has become a social contract and if you read the agenda, you will discover that it is a thoroughly grafted agenda with points and with action points, aspirations clearly listed.

“So the marketing of this agenda is the duty of the Ministry of Information, but the interrogation of this agenda is the duty of the press and you are well positioned to Interrogate.

“You need to know what it stands for, what it represents, what it promises, so that you can use it to hold the government to account.”

Ememobong who promised to avail himself for interrogation on issues across the agenda of the administration further explains: “So the Arise Agenda stands for Agric revolution, rural development, Infrastructure, security, economic and education. Then you see a lot of drop downs. There are 18 focal areas that are drawn from these five aspirations.

“Agric revolution, environmental management, rural development and youth empowerment, Infrastructure Maintenance and advancement, security management, quality educational and health sector management, economic, industrial and social advancement.” He said.

The Commissioner regretted that vandalism has continued to frustrate government effort to develop some rural communities, and tasked the media to consistently advocate for community ownership on projects located in across the state.