From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

An Abuja-based journalist, Dr Amaechi Anakwue, has instituted a N200m lawsuit against the government of Enugu State over alleged illegal trespass and takeover of his land in the state.

In the suit, Anakwue, a staff of African Independent Television (AIT) and Daar Communications Ltd, wants the court to declare that he is the bonafide owner of the parcel of land known as Plot 137 Independence Layout Phase II,

Enugu.

The suit, which was brought by his counsel, Ikeazor Ajovi Akariwe (SAN), is also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining Offiah Lordrick M., Enugu State Government, the Attorney General of Enugu State, and Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development from re-allocating the land to another person.

In his statement of claim, Anakwue stated that the land was granted a Certificate of Occupancy to Bernand Onuigwe Orji in 2006 registered as Number 89 on Page 89 in Volume 1574, who later sold it to Pascal Ene and issued a Deed of Assignment and Irrevocable Power of Attorney.

He averred that he purchased the said land from Ene in 2014 via an Irrevocable Power of Attorney duly registered with the Lands and Deeds Registry, Enugu as No 74 at Page 74 Volume 1674.

He explained that in furtherance of his ownership of the land, he paid for the necessary ground rents, and the community development fee of Ugwuaji and began to design the building plan.

He stated that he was advised to make the building plan in the name of the original buyer as that was still reflected in the plan, and while trying to make the amendment, his brother, Nkemdilim Anakwue, visited the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) to find out the progress of the registration and discovered that the file was missing.

He stated that in 2021 one of the natives in the community informed the brother that work on a fence and gatehouse has began on the land whether he was the one behind it.

He said all his efforts to locate the file through letters to the state government were rebuffed as the said Lordrick has “continued unrestrained acts of trespass by constructing various structures on the land and altering the structure of the.” He added that he will continue the act of trespass except the court restrains him.

Anakwue bemoaned the land swindle in the state despite the calls for more investments in the South East and the ‘Think Home’ mantra which attracted people like him.