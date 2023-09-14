From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Muslim community in Jos has protested to Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state over their exclusion from the beneficiaries of the N500 million given to 500 families affected by the sectarian violence in the state.

In a letter to Mutfwang, a copy of which was sent to the office of the First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, signed by the State Secretary of the Ja’amatu Nasril Islam, (JNI), Dr. Salim Musa Umar, and obtained by Daily Sun on Thursday, the group also lamented that they did not have any input in the compilation of the list of the beneficiaries of the largesse

The letter reads, “We leant that the First Lady and wife of the President Senator Remi Tinubu visited Jos yesterday and was hosted by your humble self.

“That her visit was to sympathize with victims of the recent unfortunate crisis in Mangu, Bokkos, Barikin Ladi, Jos South and Riyom local government areas.

“We note with sadness that the JNI as a critical stakeholder in the peace processes in the state was not invited.

“We also note that the JNI had no input in the list of 500 victims of the crisis despite the fact that we have hundreds of Muslims killed, maimed or displaced as a result of those series of crisis.

“This is truly disheartening and gives room for many speculative theories flying around that your government is not carrying everyone along.

“We believe there must be a mix up or miscommunication somewhere, hence our resolve to write to you hoping to receive clarification and possible amends where necessary.

JNI said it’s waiting patiently for the response from the governor.