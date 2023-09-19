The City of Jos, Plateau State capital North Central Nigeria will now host the 2023 Annual General Assembly (AGA) of Nigeria National League (NNL).

The NNL AGA was earlier fixed for the 7th of September, 2023 in Abuja, but had to be postponed due to reasons of logistics.

Nigeria National league can confirm that Plateau State governor, His Excellency Caleb Mutfwang has graciously approved that the state which prides itself as “Home of Peace and Tourism” host the 14th edition of the AGA on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The forty (40) NNL teams expected to compete in the new 2023/2024 Season are expected to arrive the Tin – City of Jos on Thursday 28 September, 2023 with only their Presidents or one representative.

Club representatives are expected to depart Jos on Saturday 30 at the end of deliberations of the AGA.

The kick off date for the NNL new season, format of the league and other matters will be finalized at the AGA.