From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed, has described the incessant vandalization of the 33KV towers in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, describing those behind the ugly trend as enemies of progress.

The Managing Director made the remarks in Makurdi when he visited the scene of a falling tower close to the corporate headquarters of the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority to inspect efforts aimed at replacing the vandalized towers.

Mohammed who was livid with anger at the development wondered why any person whose sanity was not in question would contemplate vandalising the 33KV electricity tower.

In a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Friday Adakole Elijah, the Managing Director called on those responsible for the act to desist from the ignoble activities saying it could jeopardize people’s lives.

“As you can see, if we don’t rescue it now and it collapses, it could fall on the road which will affect vehicular movements and can kill people. And when it collapses, a lot of our customers would be affected”, he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of the repair explaining that he was at the site of the tower with his entire management team to expedite the repair of the vandalized towers.

He therefore appealed to members of the public to keep a vigil on the towers and report any suspicious movement around them to avoid being vandalized.

The statement said it was observed, during the repairs, that some of the tower members crossing used to fortify the towers at the base were removed in so many locations and carted away by unknown persons, which led to the falling of the towers.