From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

First Lady of Nigeria and the National Chairperson of Renewed Hope Initiative Foundation (RHIF), Senator Oluremi Tinubu has donated N500 million to 500 families affected by communal crises in Plateau state.

Tinubu ,who made the donation to the Governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang, a ceremony in government house Rayfield in Jos yesterday said the gesture is to help the benefitiaries recover from impacts of the conflicts in their communities.

The first lady said, “I am aware of the unfortunate crisis that bedeviled the state particularly Mangu people. The report got me worried and concerned about the destruction of peace of the affected families. I can imagine the destruction of lives and properties.

“A time like this is not to come and express our sympathies, but to take concrete actions to alleviate the sufferings of those affected. That is why we are here today, not just to sympathize with you but to offer our meager support”

She expressed the commitment of Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration in the pursuit of dialogue and reconciliation among Nigerians that would foster lasting peace not only in Plateau state but in the entire nations.

She added, “This 500, million naira is our modest support to enable affected families renew their lives. Provided them with the means to renew their shelter and other essential needs.

“To the affected families, I want you to know that they are not alone in the journey of recovery, we stand with you in solidarity and prayers. I urge you not to loose hope but have faith in God”

Mrs. Tinubu called on well-meaning Nigerians to offer a hand of assistance to these affected families.

In a show of appreciation, Mutfwang described the first lady as a very compassionate leader who has passion for humanity and was not ready to play politics with her love for humanity.

He admonished the beneficiaries of the resettlement packages to use the monies giving to them judiciously and also be their brothers keeper by also sharing with other families who were not selected.

Director on Social Intervention of the Renewed Hope Initiative and wife of Imo state governor, Mrs Unoma Hope Uzodinma, said the initiative is driven by solidarity, compassion and commitment to improving the lives of fellow citizens towards a better life for Nigerian families.

“These 500 families were carefully selected through the office the state governor for 6 local governments – Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos and Jos South LGA respectively, to ensure that those who are affected are the direct beneficiaries.

She expressed her gratitude to all those who have supported the program and making it a reality, including the office of the governor of Plateau state and the deputy governor. “Together we can make a difference and together we can renew hope in the minds of those who need it most”.