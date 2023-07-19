By Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) is undertaking the construction of a Mobile Police barrack to ward off marauders in Gashish, one of the flashpoints in the intractable sectarian strife in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state.

Managing Director of (HYPPADEC) Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa has said that the project was in response to the demand of the community to have a security outfit closer to them.

Speaking while on an inspection tour of the project on Wednesday, Yelwa said the need assessment carried out by the commission indicated that their demand was genuine and neccessary as they are clearly vulnerable to agents of insurgency.

According to him, “We are here to supervise the ongoing mobile barrack brought here to address security challenges in this areas.

“HYPPADEC felt that whatever we may be doing in terms of economic development for people of this community, if there is no peace and security, it will be a waste of time and resources.

“People of this community and environs have witnessed invasion of their communities by gunmen in recent times. And the people, through their state government placed the demand for the federal government to have government security closer to them to protect them from external aggressions.

“I have toured the site and I have seen that the construction has gone 70% completion. It is hoped that on completion, security personnel will be deployed here and those security challenges will be a thing of the past.

“The mobile barrack has the capacity to accommodate at least 150 security personnel. And from what I saw, the construction is going according to specifications and I’m convinced the engineers on sight are doing very well.

“My management is more interested in quality delivery of the job, because the objective for the project itself must be met after all.

Yelwa said that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the project is expected to be completed by 31 of December this year as any delay could be counterproductive, stressing that it’s the desire of the commission to complete the project and hand it over to the state government by that envisioned date.