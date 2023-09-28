From Jude Dangwam and Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State, Okoro Julius Alawari, has expressed deep shock over reports of a young bus driver allegedly stoned to death by suspected motorcycle riders, along Tudun Wada Ring Road.

He said he was miffed by the sad development and totally condemned the unlawful killing of Fwinbe Thomas, who was found lying in a pool of his own blood, along Tudun Wada Ring Road, Hwolshe, in Jos.

Alawari, through the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, yesterday, assured the public that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will not go unpunished.

He said: “Sequel to a report of the incident by a credible informant, on 25/09/2023, at about 2230hrs, the police patrol team attached to Anglo-Jos Division swiftly rushed to the scene of the cruel incident where they found the victim lying in a pool of his own blood beside a damaged Suzuki mini bus with Reg. No. KWK 536 XA, with multiple injuries on his head.

“The victim is suspected to have been cruelly beaten to death by some hoodlums suspected to be commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as ‘Okada Riders’, whose operation in Jos Metropolis/Bukuru is illegal,” he noted.

Alawari explained that photographs of the victim were taken while the vehicle was towed to the station and the body of the victim was taken to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor and the body deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

“The Plateau State Police Command wishes to inform Plateau residents and the general public that efforts are on top gear to apprehend the killers of Mr Fwinbe Thomas,” he noted.

The commissioner appealed for calm, adding that the police are already on top of the situation.

“The perpetrators of the dastardly act will not evade justice, as there is no hiding place for evil doers in the state.”

The police boss equally sent a stern warning to executors of “jungle justice” to desist from such lawlessness act as the command, under his watch, will not spare any person found culpable of such inhuman act. He emphasised the need for citizens to allow law enforcement agencies to take charge of such cases instead of taking laws into their hands.

“Investigation into this case is still ongoing and further development will be made available to the public in due course,” he stated.

The CP further reiterated that the ban on the use of motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, within Jos Metropolis and Bukuru is still in force.

Meanwhile, the social media has been inundated with sharp criticisms over the lynching of a Thomas in Jos for allegedly brushing a motorcyclist.

Daily Sun gathered that Thomas was heading home around 9pm, on Wednesday, when the bus he was driving allegedly brushed a motorcyclist, along the Tudun Wada area of Jos North. Witnesses said immediately some group of motorcycle riders gave him a hot chase and double-crossed him along Domkat Bali road.

They were said to have clubbed him to death with stones and sticks before bolting away. It was gathered that the incident created tension in the community. However, a netizen, Makut Alfred Mashat, expressed dismay at the incident, adding that Plateau has become a Banana Republic.

Writing on the Plateau Polls Debate Page, Mashat said: “Has Plateau now become a Banana Republic, where a fellow Plateau man will be lynched to death for no just reason? Kai jamaa.

Another netizen said: “Who, in the name of everything wicked, would do this to a fellow human being? This guy does not deserve anything of this kind, please. Whoever has a hand in this will never know peace till they confess and repent. And for any one politicising it, shame and dishonour shall be their portion, in the land of the living.”