Now, on the new book, Jonathan vehemently missed a golden opportunity to put down his one or two experiences while in office that could resourcefully add value in governance to those in government and future leaders as some other national ex-leaders from other clans would do. A critical look in the book showed that in substance it was patterned after Obasanjo’s “My Watch”; thus a catalogue of flimsy excuses, fallacies and ad hominem. From apportioning blames to the former US president, Barack Obama over defeat at the 2015 polls to why he conceded defeat and consequently handed over as if presidency is anyone’s birthright. Funnily, Obama wouldn’t have possibly influenced Nigeria’s election from Whitehouse.

From there, it proceeded to why the 2014 confab report wasn’t implemented until handover claiming unwholesome relationship between the executive and legislature. Then, to why he failed to act idyllically on Chibok saga, Boko Haram insurgencies and many others. The simple truth is that Nigerians were fed up with PDP governments at the centre, and consequently revoked its certificate-of-occupancy; period. The confab from its conception was a kangaroo; politically-motivated merely as a tool for Jonathan’s reelection campaign as such task is legally a legislative function. No doubt, it advantageously presented great opportunity to rub minds on some fundamental issues. Ideally, Jonathan would have in the book articulated his calculated means to implement the outcomes instead of subtly, merely expecting it implemented by Buhari’s government.

However, Jonathan reasonably deserved fair judgment bearing in mind he never aspired to lead the nation if not the sudden demise of his boss, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. Ditto on his inauguration as Bayelsa state governor following his then boss, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha’s travails during Obasanjo’s administration. In other words, Jonathan mounted the podiums as governor and president by providence having been cajoled with assurances of backup supports by Obasanjo expectedly as his puppet. Unfortunately, Jonathan later retreated and took charge. Thus, most people in his shoes may similarly have poor results due to unpreparedness, absence of ambition and ideas before coming to power which have important roles to play. To make it worse, his predecessors laid no foundation or left blueprints except to loot and squander national treasury, insensitively, Jonathan’s government followed suit.