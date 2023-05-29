From Uche Usim and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Mrs Patience Jonathan, the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police were among the early birds to arrive at eagle square, the venue of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration.
Also spotted are; the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor
Prior to this, personnel of the Guards Brigade filed out to take their positions at about 8:50am.
MEDICAL CONSULTANTS REVEALED HOW MEN CAN NATURALLY AND PERMANENTLY CURE QUICK ERECTION, SMALL MANHOOD, AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE EFFECTS... CLICK HERE