From Uche Usim and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Mrs Patience Jonathan, the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police were among the early birds to arrive at eagle square, the venue of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration.

Also spotted are; the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor

Prior to this, personnel of the Guards Brigade filed out to take their positions at about 8:50am.