Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-controlled states were among the dignitaries that are currently in Sokoto, the Sokoto State capital, to flag off the party presidential campaign train.

Our correspondent reports that thousands of party supporters mobilised from neighbouring states of Zamfara and Kebbi who thronged Shehu Kangiwa Square, Sokoto, the venue of the rally.

The party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had arrived the venue with an array of party chieftains around 1:50p.m.

Details later…