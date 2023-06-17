From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Office of former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has described as false claims by Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti, that the former President was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of fraud when he was Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State.

Mr Wealth Dickson Ominabo, a media officer in the former President’s office, while debunking the story stated that Kuti might have been misled by some fake information being spread in the past, by some unscrupulous politicians, stressing that the anti-graft agency gave the former President a clean bill at the time in question.

According to Ominabo it was needless for Femi Kuti to drag the name of former President Goodluck Jonathan when he (Femi) was clarifying his position on the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

He maintained that Dr Jonathan had no case with the EFCC as deputy governor adding that Nuhu Ribadu who was EFCC Chairman as at that time dismissed the claims against Dr Jonathan.

The statement read in part: “We would have ignored the false claim, as we had done in the past if it had not come from Mr. Kuti, an internationally acclaimed musician and patriot, who we also hold in high regard. While struggling in the video to dissociate himself from politicians whom he accused of corruption, Kuti had said: “Let me remind you that Jonathan was wanted by the EFCC as a Vice Governor (we guess he meant Deputy Governor) of Bayelsa State.

“This spurious claim is simply a lie, fabricated and repeatedly planted in the media by merchants of mischief for political purposes.

“We have said this before and we will repeat it: For the avoidance of any doubt, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s name was never on any EFCC list of corrupt governors or deputy governors as the case may be.” We challenge anybody, including Femi, to prove otherwise.

“Let us remind Femi and others that the former Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, who was in office at the time President Jonathan was a deputy governor, did state categorically dismiss those allegations as lies manufactured by political jobbers.

“It is disappointing that a celebrity of Femi’s stature, whom many respect as a voice of reason and truth, has suddenly become a purveyor of fake news and misinformation. We will admonish Femi and his likes to freely express their rights to give their opinion on any national issue without resorting to falsehood and sullying the hard-earned reputation of individuals.”