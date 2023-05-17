From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commended Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi for exceptional transformation of the state.

He gave the commendation while commissioning the Goodluck Jonathan Flyover, Iyere Edda, on Monday.

Also commissioned by the former president were the Amasiri-Owutu-Ebunwana and Owutu-Amoso roads in Edda Local Government Area.

Jonathan, accompanied by his wife, Dame Patience,also applauded Umahi for his zeal to transform the lives of the people positively.

“It is a pleasure for me and my wife to be here in Ebonyi State today. Whenever I come to Ebonyi State, I have always seen that His Excellency means well for Ebonyi people. I am very much pleased, each time I see the quality and magnitude of Governor Umahi’s projects in Ebonyi State, I thank God for bringing him at this time. The kind of projects I see in Ebonyi I don’t see it elsewhere. Sometimes, I ask where does he get the money, Umahi is a prudent manager of resources.”

In his speech, Umahi explained that the Iyere Flyover was named after the former President for his role in the enthronement of his administration in the state.

“Let me explain to Edda people that this is the man and the woman that God used to bring us to power, so we have to be eternally thankful to them, and that is why we have named this flyover after Jonathan; we chose this flyover because it was tasking building it. There is nothing the heart of a man is set to achieve that he cannot achieve, I was driven by my love for Edda people and people of Ebonyi State,” Umahi said.

Jonathan and his Wife, Dame had arrived the state through the Ebonyi International Airport, Onueke.