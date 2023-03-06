From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has felicitated with former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on the occasion of his 86th birthday, wishing him long life in good health and peace of mind as he continues to work for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

He described Obasanjo as a sincere patriot who has remained relentless, even in old age, in his commitment to building bridges of harmony, equity and progress in Africa.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Jonathan said: “On behalf of my family, I felicitate with you as you celebrate your 86th birthday. Your excellency, you have lived a life of exemplary loyalty, service and patriotism to Nigeria and Africa, building bridges of harmony and making peace.

“I am delighted that even in old age, you have been relentless in your passion for a peaceful and just Nigeria and a prosperous Africa.

“As you celebrate, I wish you more strength, sound health and peace. On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday. Congratulations, your excellency.”