By Omotunde Idowu

Family and friends have said final goodbye to the late Ichie Jonathan Sunday Ugobueze Chede, who passed on at the age of 76, recently.

The Chede family has been sad over the occurrence but submitted totally to the will of God, as the transition of their father, grandfather, uncle, brother and cousin left a great vacuum.

Family members, friends and church leaders attended his burial at his hometown, Umuchibu Egwu Achi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The late Chede was born to the family of Edward Chede and Elizabeth Chede in 1946. He was the youngest child of five children. He lost his mother when he was young and after his early education and following the death of his father, he moved to Onitsha, where he lived with his elder sister, Mrs. Cecilia Amah. He did apprenticeship as a technician and qualified after a few years.

Chede married his beautiful wife, Mrs Cecilia Chede in the 1970s and they were blessed with seven children, four females and three males, and 23 grandchildren. He was very supportive of his family in their education and other areas.

In 1974, he joined the Nigerian Army. He studied Mechanical Engineering in the Nigerian Army schools and colleges. He was skilled in repairing and maintaining armoured cars.

His son, Edward Ekene Chede, said he was expecting to spend this year’s Christmas with his father but, unfortunately, the shocking news of his death broke and they had to submit to the will of God.

Edward described his father as a gallant soldier who defended his country and was part of the ECOMOG peacekeeping force.

He said: “Due to his commitment, hard work, versatile knowledge in armoured vehicles, he had the opportunity of defending his country, the ECOMOG forces and the United Nations. He had the opportunity and travelled to Croatia Republic, Slovenia, Russia and Bosnia (former Yugoslavia), Congo, Benin, Togo, Liberia, Uganda and Rwanda, maintaining peace in these countries. He also visited Germany on a tour for military training. In 1982, he visited the holy city, Jerusalem.

“Despite being a soldier, he was an epitome of love and kindness; he devoted his time to the worship of God almighty.

“Although our dear father has left this world, and we are shocked and saddened by his transition. However, reflecting on his life of goodwill, humility and love, we take consolation in the word of God in Isaiah 26, verse 19: ‘Your dead shall live; their bodies shall rise. You who dwell in the dust, awake, and sing for joy! For your dew is a dew of light, and the earth will give birth to the dead.’

“Our dad was a kind-hearted and generous man and the pillar of strength to our community. He was connected to the people of Egwu-Achi . He loved and cherished his community.

“He was a crowd-puller, bridge-builder and would be missed greatly, especially by those he had impacted and his children who fondly call him Pman.”

His remains were interred on Friday, August 18, 2023.