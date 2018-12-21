Christian Agadibe

It was fun and excitement recently when If I Am President, a movie staring Joke Silva and Bimbo Manuel and produced by Bright Wonder Obasi premiered at Genesis Cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking at the premiere, ProjectFame singer turned actor, Ayo Ayoola who played lead said: “My character was a young presidential candidate. In this movie we’re going to see his challenges and triumphs. We are hoping that this movie will shed light on how important it is for the youths to stand up and take important positions in this country.

“At the end of the day, the future of this country lies in our hands and the hands of those that are yet to be born and the only way to guarantee a desirable future for our children and grandchildren would be to get involved in the political process. We’re hopeful that this will spark off a revolution in the minds of young people to stand up, support and take advantage of political power.”

The movie features Joke Silva, Rahama Sadau, Bryan Okwara, Bimbo Manuel, Victor Decker, Rekiya Atta, Ayo Ayoola, Kayode Aiyegbusi, Ivie Okujaye. Among others, the talented producer of the movie, Obsi also celebrated his birthday on the Red Carpet of the premiere.