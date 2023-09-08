From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate has implored Medical Consultants in Nigeria to collaborate with the present administration to lift the country’s health sector.

Pate spoke in Kano at the 13th Biennial Delegates Conference of Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) entitled: .“Medical Education in Nigeria st a Crossroads: Challenges of Undergraduate and Postgraduate Medical Education and Way Forward”

Represented by the Chief Medical Director, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, he submitted that the sector was faced with the challenges of poor financing, inadequate facilities, obsolete equipment, inadequate insurance coverage, among others.

He, however, expressed the determination of the administration to reverse the trend and ensure a brighter future for Nigerians.

He acknowledged the role of education in tackling the challenges and opined that medical consultants, with their knowledge and expertise, have a crucial role to play.

He urged them to continue to lend their support to the administration, adding that corroboration was one of the only ways to finding solutions to the challenges.

In his remarks, the Kano State Commissioner of Health, Dr Yusuf Labaran listed the achievements of the Kano State government in the health sector.

Yusuf, represented by Prof. Salisu Ibrahim Ahmed, Executive Secretary, Private Health Institutions Management Agency (PHIMA), further disclosed that the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has given approval for recruitment of 100 doctors in the state.

Speaking also, the President of the MDCAN, Dr Victor A. Makanjuola explained that the conference was aimed at xraying new developments in the medical profession, review existing practices and showcase innovations by colleagues in the health and medical education industry.