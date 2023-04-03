From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has enjoined opposition parties that lost in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Rivers State to join the governor-elect, Siminailayi Fubara, to continue and consolidate the State’s current development trajectory.

The governor said with the elections over, all political actors genuinely interested in moving the State forward should embrace reconciliation that will guarantee peaceful coexistence of all.

Governor Wike extended the olive branch to the opposition on Sunday during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) thanksgiving service held at All Saints Cathedral (Anglican Communion) , Rumuokwurusi, in honour of the governor-elect, his deputy, and other elected representatives of Rivers State at the National and State House of Assembly.

The Rivers State governor tasked opposition parties that wish to seek legal redress in the election petition tribunal to reconsider their stance and prioritise the development of the State above personal ambition.

“I urge those who are going to tribunal that they should leave it, let Rivers State move forward. Support the governor-elect to move Rivers State forward.”

Governor Wike noted that some of those who are bent on seeking legal redress at the election petition tribunal, knew Rivers people rejected them at the poll for defrauding the State government of $50 million. Hence, their going to the tribunal is aimed at distracting the governor-elect just as they did to his administration.

“If we were not focused, we would have been distracted and that is what they want to do now, by making sure the governor-elect is distracted. I want to urge you (Fubara) don’t be afraid. God who gave you the mantle will never disappoint you. Be focused, and do the work you have been elected for. Leave the tribunal for your lawyers to do their work. Focus in your work. God will lead you through.”

Citing the tremendous developmental achievements recorded by his administration in all the 23 local government areas of the State since 2015, governor Wike said it is disingenuous for any political party to accuse the PDP of rigging the 2023 election in the State.

“We are proud and that is why we are able to sell ourselves. When people say there was fraud, I ask fraud committed by who? You mean with all we have done, with what PDP has showcased about the performance of the administration in this state, that we will bother ourselves on how to rig election. Certainly not possible.”

Governor Wike implored the church to consistently intercede and make supplication for the governor-elect and his incoming administration to succeed. He pointed to the fact that Rivers is a very strategic State and lots of persons within and outside the State have vested interest in it.

The governor advised his successor to be firm and resolute in defending the interest of the State irrespective of whose horse is gored.

According him, he had defended the State and was proud that, “As I am going , I am going very satisfied. My shoulders are high that I am finishing well because that has been my dream.”

Governor Wike charged those elected to represent the State in the National Assembly to prioritise the interest of the State.

He, however, cautioned them not to go to Abuja and form a cartel in a bid to undermine the governor-elect, because those who embark on such futile adventure always live to regret it.

The governor thanked God that for His benevolence as the PDP campaign team never recorded any accident, death throughout the campaign and even election in all the 23 local government areas of the State.

“No one gunshot throughout our campaign. We thank God almighty that we were able to campaign throughout the 23 LGA and then went in for the elections as members of the Peoples Democratic Party, I have not heard of any report that we lost any of our persons during the election.”

In his sermon, Bishop of the Diocese of Evo, Rt. Reverend Innocent Ordu said today is palm Sunday, commemorating triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chose to come before God in thanksgiving over the victory it secured in the 2023 general election.

He stated that Rivers peoples voted for PDP candidates owing to the sterling performance of governor Wike in office with the hope that they will continue in his footsteps.

Bishop Ordu declared that God demands from every government the kind of responsiveness that offers good governance with servant leaders attitude.

He charged the PDP to not only sustain the culture of thanksgiving but serve as potent link between the people and the government so that the new administration does not become isolated from the people.

According to him, a formidable team of experts must also be assembled by the governor-elect in his bid to serve the state while also bracing up to be a transformer with strategic leadership drive in order to perform more excellently.