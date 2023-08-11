From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee probing job racketeering in Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) has said it would issue an arrest warrant against a staff of Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), Haruna Kolo, over alleged employment racketeering in Federal Character Commission( FCC).

Kolo, who appeared before the panel, on Monday, had told lawmakers that he collected money for employment slots, allegedly for the FCC chairman,Muheeba Dankaka.However, the former failed to honour subsequent summons by the Ad-hoc Committee.

However, the chairman of the panel, Yusuf Gagdi, while speaking at the resuming, yesterday, said an arrest warrant would be issued againt Kolo, if he fails to show up at the next hearing.

“We are people’s representatives. So we would not be in a hurry to take any decision. For Haruna Kolo, the position of this committee is that he would lose his freedom. We will issue a warrant of arrest in respect of Haruna Kolo and compel security agencies to present him before this committee at any given period if he is so arrested.

“So, this committee would communicate officially to the various security agencies and to AMCON in addition to communication that we have sent to them yesterday for Haruna Kolo to be presented here unfailingly by either the security agencies or by AMCON themselves. And the committee to approve that warrant of arrest would be issued in respect of Haruna Kolo,” Gagdi said.