From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A job seeker from Borno State, Ali Yaro, was a pitiable sight as he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on alleged employment racketeering and mismanagement of the IPPIS in tertiary institutions, Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAs), recently. Yaro, and another applicant, Andulamalik Ahmed told the panel they and 26 other persons paid millions of naira to an official of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to secure employment.

According to Yaro, he paid N2million to secure a job, after which he was captured on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System ( IPPIS) but was not placed in any MDA.

Yaro, an indigene of Borno State, while bemoaning his fate said, “I graduated 11 years ago, and I had a chance to become Boko Haram but I refused because I want to be a good citizen.”

Musa, who said he paid N1 million to secure employment, added, ‘if you are investigating the method of securing job in this country, does it give room for ordinary citizens? “

The story of Yaro and Ahmed, which mirrors the plight of job seekers, in the country, who are forced to part with millions of naira to secure jobs in MDAs, is part of the startling revelations at the ongoing probe.

The House instituted the probe, following the adoption of a motion by Wole Oke on alleged job racketeering in MDAs and mismanagement of the IPPIS by tertiary institutions and MDAs.

The motion had noted that “the process of recruiting and employment into the civil service has become one that is fraught with endemic corruption. Public Institutions have since stopped the process of advertising for jobs and vacancies. Even in the few instances where adverts are published, the slots are already commoditized and available for the highest bidders.”

Incidentally, the FCC, which is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring equity in the MDAs has been at the center of the job racketeering. The probe has been allegations and counter allegations by chairman of the FCC, Muheeba Dankaka and her commissioners. Dankaka and commissioners in the commission traded blames publicly about alleged cornering and merchandising of employment slots in MDAs.

Nevertheless, Dankaka, in her defense, told lawmakers that there is a gang-up against her by her commissioners because she would not toe their line.

The FCC chairman, while swearing with the Quran said, “when you fight corruption, corruption would fight back. What they are looking for is quite different. And I swear with Almighty God, apart from the oath, I can take an oath with the Quran.

“Before I got to this place, they were selling slots. The place was like a market place. You can find out from people that live in Abuja if I am lying. I did not know they had planned this. I should have come with documents.”

Apart from the menace of job racketeering, the ongoing probe has also uncovered consistitent abuse of employment waivers by MDAs and tertiary institutions.

Several of the MDAs that appeared before the panel admitted that they did not advertise vacancies for new staff in the establishments because they got waivers from the government not to do so owing to exigencies.

For instance, the Energy Commission of Nigeria ( ECN) had admitted to the panel that it employed 214 staff in 2019 without advertisements because they obtained waivers not to do so. Also, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was also quizzed by the lawmakers for allegedly employing 300 staff without advertising the available vacancies.

Pundits say the menace of job racketeering is traceable to employment waivers, which places job seekers at the mercy of top government officials.

The committee chairman, Yusuf Gadgi says the waivers are alibi to perpetuate employment fraud.

According to him, “there is no agency in Nigeria that would exonerate itself of some of these defects of favouritism, nepotism and what have you. Waiver is a fraud because agencies are hiding under waiver to recruit their family members, friends, those that give them money, to sell slots, etcetera.

“No agency has any reason not to advertise vacancies for recruitment. But every agency does not want to advertise. Why? You recruit 100, 200, 300, 900, 1000, splitting it into three instalments without going to the public to tell Nigerians that they have vacancies and are inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for such things.

“ So take it or leave it, agencies are hiding under waivers to perpetuate employment racketeering and other employment related fraud. That is our position. Because there is no agency that would appear here that would not give you a certificate of waiver. Most of the agencies would not bring even a one page advert in any national daily for its recruitment. So, it is a fraud.”

Gadgi says the House will come up with legislative measures to put an end to employment waivers.

As the panel continues its investigation, there are so much expectations from the members of the public, especially those at the receiving end of alleged job racketeering in MDAs. Not a few are looking up to the panel, and by extension the House to come up with far reaching measures to end alleged job racketeering and lopsidedness in MDAs.

The Ad-hoc committee has repeatedly said it will leave no stone unturned in its quest to discharge its mandate, and recommend to the parliament appropriate measures to end the menace.

The speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, while declaring the hearing open, had described the mismanagement of IPPIS as a gross misconduct and criminal act that is inimical to the progress of the country.

Abbas noted that the probe was imperative to clean the payment system and make it work for the people. He challenged the panel to be painstaking in its investigation.

The speaker said, “this Committee emblematises the House’s commitment to entrench transparency, efficiency and accountability in public service. Therefore, as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, I am convinced that fostering good governance in Nigeria’s public institutions is not only a routine legislative responsibility but an obligation we owe to the people of Nigeria.

“The matters before this Ad-hoc Committee represent the yearnings of Nigerian citizens, hence, must be treated with keen attention. The abuse of personnel recruitment and blatant employment racketeering destroys the essence of bureaucratic processes and leaves damaging implications.

“ It affects the integrity of our institutions and distort the aspirations of many citizens who seek competitive and fair opportunities. This negative practice is an affront to the Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution which provides the even distribution of our commonwealth in the spirit of federal character.

“The essence of this provision as explained in Section 318 (1) of the Constitution is to foster national loyalty, inclusiveness and to give every part of the country a sense of belonging. The issues this committee is to investigate negate this very noble intent of the drafters of our Constitution and cannot be overlooked in the spirit of national interest.”