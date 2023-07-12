From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Emmanuel Akpakwu, a visionary and creative minded individual, said he has developed an innovative idea that has the potential to effectively engage the millions of unemployed youth in Nigeria. Recognizing the pressing issue of youth unemployment in the country.

Akpakwu in a statement released to journalists yesterday said he has devised a solution that would not only address these challenges ravaging the country but also harnessthe potential of young individuals.

He noted that the idea revolves around the establishment of a nationwide entrepreneurship program specifically designed for unemployed youth, adding that the program aim is to equip and empower young people with the necessary skills, knowledge, and resources to establish and run their own businesses successfully.

To kickstart this initiative, Akpakwu proposes collaborating with various stakeholders, including government agencies, non-profit organizations, and private corporations. By pooling resources and expertise, the program can provide comprehensive training modules, mentorship programs, and access to capital and markets to aspiring young entrepreneurs.

The entrepreneurship program would incorporate practical and hands-on training, teaching participants about business planning, marketing strategies, financial management, and product development. Additionally, the program would offer mentorship opportunities, connecting youth with successful entrepreneurs and industry experts who can guide them on their entrepreneurial journey.

To tackle the issue of limited access to capital, Akpakwu suggests establishing partnerships with banks and financial institutions to provide low-interest loans and access to microfinance services. By easing the financial burden, the program would enable young individuals to start their businesses and contribute to the economy.

“Moreover, the program would facilitate networking events, trade fairs, and market platforms, allowing young entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to potential customers and investors. This exposure would not only assist in expanding their businesses but also create market opportunities and generate employment for others.

He added that the idea is beyond providing a one-time training program; it envisions a sustainable support system for young entrepreneurs. By nurturing a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, the program would create a ripple effect, inspiring more youths to start businesses and contribute to the economic growth of Nigeria.

Akpakwu further insisted that the innovative would address the unemployment crisis in Nigeria by empowering young individuals to become job creators rather than job seekers.” By equipping them with the necessary skills, knowledge, and resources, his entrepreneurship program has the potential to engage millions of unemployed youths, fostering economic development, and reducing the nation’s dependence on formal employment.”

As part of his philanthropist act, he build Ojilima Hospital at Ugbokolo in Okpokwu local government area of Benue State with state of the art equipment which renders health care services in the rural

area and also he launched affordable housing scheme in the state capital Makurdi.