By Joe Apu

After a success exercise of the Jordan Nwora Foundation Elite Basketball Camps in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire and Accra, Ghana, the train is set to hit the city of Onitsha in Anambra State for this year’s edition of the camp.

The camp which is in its third year will take place from July 2 – 4 at the car park of the Shoprite plaza in Onitsha and is open to players between the ages of 14 to 18.

According to the President of the foundation, Anthony Nwora, the camp is part of Jordan Nwora’s commitment to the development of basketball in Africa.

The Indiana Pacers of the NBA star and member of the Nigerian national men’s Team, D’Tigers through the foundation organises basketball camps across Africa.

The program, which inculcates in the participants fundamentals of

basketball and life skills is endorsed by the NBA, FIBA Africa, FIBA Africa Zone 3 and the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

The camp will be conducted by Coaches from both the US Collegiate ranks and the NBA with other renowned coaches in Africa.

Nigeria’s most successful coach and former D’Tigers head Coach Alex Nwora of the Erie Community College in Buffalo alongside Coach Spencer Gervase as well as former WNBA Coach, Anne O’Neil will coordinate the camp.

Coach Nwora explains that the camp will be for boys and girls within the age bracket but that younger players will be given attention to.

“The camp is for players within the age brackets of 14-18 in the boys and girls categories but we have it in mind to also give some attention to the younger kids as a way to encourage them.”

Re-elected President of FIBA Africa Zone 3, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd) will also be in attendance to supervise the programme being that it is a part of the activities under the Zone.