Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse‎

Wife of Jigawa State governor, Hajiya Magajiya Badaru Abubakar, has flagged-off the distribution of N5,000 empowerment grant to 35,270 women across the state.

Speaking at the distribution of the empowerment grant held at Kafin Hausa, Hadejia and Auyo local government areas of the state, Hajiya Abubakar said empowering a woman was equal to empowering the whole family.

She said the N5,000 empowerment grant might appear small to the eye, but it is not small to the rural woman that would adequately utilise the fund in order to make difference.

According to her, N5,000 is enough serve as take up capital for the rural business woman that would engage in businesses such as groundnut oil, food vendors, weaving and sewing.‎

Hajiya Abubakar said, “Through women empowerment you can tackle so many challenges disturbing our society, such as child malnutrition and domestic disturbances or violence”, she stressed.

“In this round of empowerment, 10 women were selected from each of the 3,527 polling units in the state as beneficiaries of the scheme.”

She declared that, “The total sum of N176,350,000 were approved for the disbursement to the targeted beneficiaries”.

The Special Assistant to the governor on economic empowerment Sheikh Abba Mujadaddi ‎said the round of benefiries for the empowerment is part of the fulfilment of the administrations plight to curb unemployment through empowering women and youths across the state.

He stated that the state government has made it a duty to fulfil the obligation despite the poor economic situation in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries in Kafin Hausa local government, Talatu Garba expressed their gratitude to the state government on the gesture, and also promised to continue supporting governor Badaru’s administration to achieve its goals of taking Jigawa state to the next level.‎