From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) has presented a Global Leadership Award to Dr Princess Kabuki Ocansey, a representative of Ghana representing Diasporans and a member of the Migration Advisory Committee at the African Union (AU).

JIFORM is an international migration media organisation with headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, and has over 300 journalists as members across the continents focusing on migration matters.

In a statement issued on Monday, JIFORM president, Dr Ajibola Abayomi, confirmed that Ocansey was presented with the honour at the Medgar Evers College (MEC), City University, Brooklyn, New York City, USA by the President of the institution, Dr Patricia Ramsey last week.

Abayomi said Ocansey who featured virtually as a speaker at the maiden JIFORM Intercontinental Migration Summit hosted at MEC last October, hailed the dedication of the international media body to the advancement of positive migration.

According to her, the JIFORM had proven to be a leading light in Africa and beyond and must be encouraged to sustain the tempo to bring about massive benefits, especially to the entire black race.

The serial international awardee and best amazon selling author with a book titled ‘Decent or Deadly Work’ said her organisation, Nekotech Center – African STEAM & SPORTS Institute of Excellence (ASSIE) was willing to partner with the institution to fund over 100 million dollar scholarship deal for students from Africa to the US with the JIFORM as a stakeholder.

Those present at the occasion were Ambassador Nene Ayiku Abordonu of Ocansey Royal Family Ada-Ghana, Ms Olufunmilola Babalola, board member of ASSIE and Prof. Byron Price from MEC