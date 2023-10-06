By Ikenna Obioha

In her latest track, Jesu Mi, gospel singer Ify Folorunsho delivers a soul-stirring composition that is bound to take its listeners on an intimate journey of appreciation and love for Christ.

The track opens with soothing acoustic plucks of the guitar, followed by warm xylophone notes and talking drums, shimmering beaded gourd, and a distinctive bass that introduces her mezzo vocals.

From the get-go, Folorunsho establishes a sense of friendship by addressing Jesus Christ as Jesu mi (my Jesus), and then proceeds to extol him.

The chorus is rendered in Yoruba, as well as the first verse where she notes the role Christ plays as a ‘father of the needy’ who provides for, defends and restores. Loosely translated, she sings, ‘He who blesses the barren with lots of children. This Jesus is mine.’

With each note and lyric, Folorunsho masterfully weaves a tapestry of emotions, allowing the audience to experience a powerful expression of faith and the boundless depths of love.

Jesu Mi transcends mere melody; it becomes a heartfelt testament to the artist’s profound connection to the divine and her ability to convey that connection through her artistry – an artistry that sees her switching to English in the second verse.

Here, the gospel diva reiterates the boundless love shown to her, liking her situation to that between God and Sarah, one that inspires joy through conception and childbirth. Creatively approached, the English portion serves as segue into the verse where she sings in Igbo.

This transformation also sees her translate the original verse into Igbo.

Up to this point, the composition is gracefully upheld by a consistent and melodious folk-inspired instrumental arrangement. At around the 3:47-minute mark, the bridge is introduced. She goes into a heightened praise session punctuated by words of prayers and accentuated beats that draw attention. The track eventually evens out and returns to the status quo before it fades.

Folorunsho skillfully attracts a diverse audience by thoughtfully and evenly incorporating various languages into her Jesu Mi track and what’s more, she maintains a balance of infusing strong vocals nuanced with emotions. But aside her contributions, the backup vocals help paint a more rounded picture with their seamless carriage of the song’s spiritual essence.

To sum it up, Ify Folorunsho’s Jesu Mi is a musical masterpiece that beautifully combines love and faith, transcending language barriers and creating a spiritually uplifting experience for listeners.