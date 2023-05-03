Donates pads to school in Imo state

From Charity Nwakaudu,abui

Jennifer Okorie foundation, a Nigerian-based NGO, has concluded another landslide human development and health safety orientation programme. In a recent outreach tagged “Red Drops project”, the foundation staged a mega personal hygiene sensitization at the Egbu Comprehensive secondary school, Owerri, Imo State.

The foundation in a statement, noted that the campaign was targeted for female adolescent students in Imo state who perhaps lack idea on how to manage their monthly cycle flow and also educate them on the benefits and need for proper personal hygiene.

Items including sanitary pads and writing materials were distributed to over 1000 students who were presented at the event. The foundation also made available refreshments and donated waste paper baskets to the school to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the event, Miss Jennifer Okorie, the director of the foundation noted that the outreach was necessary to bring the student’s consciousness to the impact of good hygiene.

“Maintaining good personal hygiene during menstruation is crucial for staying clean and healthy. Thus it became imperative that the organisation took this message to teenagers in secondary schools in Owerri, Imo State”, the serial Ex-beauty queen turned philanthropist, said.

While receiving some of the items from the foundation, Mrs Anyasado Blessing, the Proprietor at the school expressed satisfaction and acknowledged the kind gesture stressing that it will help drive positive changes in the lives of the students.

Present at the event includes the foundation ambassador, King Lam Chris Chidubem and some kind hearted members of the organisation.

The Jennifer Okorie foundation has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable developments and humanitarian services particularly in Nigeria. Jennifer Okorie, the founder who has held several public roles in the pageant industry has managed to deliver some highly successful projects including campaign held at the school of the blind in Lagos state. She also launched a hunger alleviation project in 2016 for people living in remote areas across states in Nigeria.