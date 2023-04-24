By Rita Okoye

Nigerian music sensation, Jaywon has been garnering rave reviews for his new song, See Finish. Produced by Vstix, See Finish is a catchy and upbeat track that showcases Jaywon’s vocal prowess and lyrical depth.

Shedding more lights on the message of the song, which is already generation buzz on social media, the Aje crooner told Saturday Sun: “The message of the song is simple: Trust nobody but God. It used to be a problem shared is halfway solved, but these days a problem shared ‘na see finish’.

See Finish is a song about the complexities of relationships and how familiarity can sometimes lead to a lack of appreciation. That is the message behind the song. It’s already becoming fans’ favourite. The message is relatable.”

However, the release of See Finish marks another milestone in Jaywon’s impressive career, which has seen him drop several hit singles and collaborate with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

“Being able to make music that resonates with people continues to be my proudest moment as an artiste. It’s one of the legacies I want to leave behind. This is what makes my music amazing.”