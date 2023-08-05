From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Wife of the former Governor of Imo State, Mrs Nneoma Rochas-Okorocha; AIG Yusuf Usman, Rotimi Ajanaku and 20 others will be honoured by Jasmine Africa Magazine on 25th August in Abuja.

Management of the media firm, in a statement, said that the honour would be in recognition of their immense contributions to the growth and development of their various communities across Africa.

It said that the nominees were painstakingly selected after thorough checks on their backgrounds and activities which have advanced the growth of society in different ways.

The media firm said that various exciting activities have been lined up for the event just to ensure the comfort and relaxation of the important dignitaries that would grace the occasion from various parts of Africa.

The statement reads: “On 25th August 2023, all roads will lead to Abuja Continental Hotel in celebration of Jasmine Africa Magazine.

“The magazine, since inception, has been celebrating and encouraging hard work, purpose-driven leadership in all spheres of life.

“Series of events have been lined up by the painstakingly selected team to make the day worthwhile.

“Specifically, there will be award presentations to 23 deserving Africans drawn from all walks of life who, in one way or the other, contributed largely to the growth of African society.

“There will also be an unveiling of the INTRIGUE and EPIC editions of the Jasmine Africa Magazine, and the Face of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2023 among others. In addition, there will be comedy and live music performances on stage that day.”