by Ajiri Daniels

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a shift in date for the 2023 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise earlier fixed the mock examination for Thursday,16th March, 2023, but shifted to Thursday, 30th March, 2023.

Mock-UTME is an optional examination introduced by JAMB in 2016, to provide opportunity for candidates to have hands-on experience with the system as well as afford the Board an opportunity to ascertain its readiness and that of its partners for the main UTME, which is scheduled to hold between 29th April, to 12th May, 2023.

Data from JAMB indicated that over 100 candidates successfully registered for the mock examination and would participate in the coming exercise.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, on Monday, explained that the shift in date was partly due to the change in the date for the gubernatorial and state houses of assembly elections earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday,11th March, 2023 but was moved to 18th March, 2023.

He confirmed that candidates who registered earlier and indicated interest to take the mock-UTME would be notified as to when to print their mock-UTME notification slip, which would contain their centres and other details.

He also disclosed that 2023 UTME exercise will witness some groundbreaking innovations aimed at addressing observed infractions and centre failures.

“For instance, in the new regime, if there is a delay of up to one hour before the commencement of a particular session, that session will be cancelled and be rescheduled along with the candidates.

“No examination can be started one hour after the scheduled commencement time. The session will be scheduled for any vacant or available slot. JAMB has made it mandatory that candidates must be notified of their new scheduled session or centre, as the case may be, before they leave their centre.

“Additionally, no candidate would be allowed to spend less than one hour before submission of responses during the UTME. Similarly, the new regime would make it impossible for candidates to login after one hour of activation of examination.

“If for any reason, an examination session is cancelled or cannot hold, candidates are not to panic as they will simply be scheduled for the next available session, which could be that same day. What such candidates are expected to do is to quietly leave the hall to the ‘Holding Area’ for further instruction.

“Furthermore, they are not to leave the examination centre until they have been notified of the day and time of their rescheduled examination.

“Candidates are to note that any rescheduled examination is strictly meant for only those whose examination session could not hold on account of one reason or another not for those who were marked late or absent for their session.”