From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has shifted the 2023 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) earlier fixed for Thursday, March 16 to Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Mock-UTME is an optional examination introduced by JAMB in 2016, to provide opportunity for candidates to have hands-on experience with the system and afford the Board an opportunity to ascertain its readiness and that of its partners for the main UTME scheduled to hold between April 29 to May 12, 2023.

Data from JAMB indicated that over 100 candidates successfully registered for the mock examination and would participate in the coming exercise.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, yesterday, explained that the shift in date was partly due to the change in the date for the gubernatorial and state houses of assembly elections earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 11, but moved to March 18.

He confirmed that candidates who registered earlier and indicated interest to take the mock-UTME would be notified as to when to print their mock-UTME notification slip, which would contain their centres and other details.

He also disclosed that 2023 UTME exercise would witness some groundbreaking innovations aimed at addressing observed infractions and centre failures.

“For instance, in the new regime, if there is a delay of up to one hour before the commencement of a particular session, that session will be cancelled and be rescheduled along with the candidates. No examination can be started one hour after the scheduled commencement time. The session will be scheduled for any vacant or available slot. JAMB has made it mandatory that candidates must be notified of their new scheduled session or centre, as the case may be, before they leave their centre.”