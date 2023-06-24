From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examinations (JAMB), said it’s considering the use of mobile phones for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in future.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said on Saturday, during the 2023 Policy Meeting, in Abuja, that technology has developed to that point and in no distant time, JAMB will adopt the option of phones and other similar devices for its UTME.

He said that JAMB is spending huge resources as regards logistics, hence it’s considering the option using the advanced technology.

He said: “It cost JAMB over N1.2billion to equip a CBT centre in Kaduna state, particularly in procuring computers which candidates use to take the examination. Something close to that was also spent in Owerri, Imo state.”

He explained that the policy which falls under the “Bring Your Own Device” may require candidates wishing to take UTME in the future to bring their own devices to the examination hall.

Prof. Oloyede lamented the crave for university education among candidates at the detriment of polytechnics and colleges of education, linking it to reward system which recognizes university graduates more than graduates of Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

While condemning the wide disparity in admission quotas in the country, he urged aspiring undergraduates to explore other options within the tertiary education sector.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android