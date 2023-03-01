From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dismissed two of its staff, Mr Bilyaminu Ishaku and Mr Andrew Anebi Candidus, for professional misconduct.

The affected staff, identified as Mr Bilyaminu Ishaku and Mr Andrew Anebi Candidus, until their dismissal, were attached to the JAMB Benue state office, Markudi.

JAMB spokesman Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Wednesday, explained that the notice of dismissal has been communicated to the affected staff as recommended by the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committe set up to investigate allegations of professional misconduct against the staff

The statement read in part: “Sequel to your appearance before the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committe and the subsequent recommendations of the committee, the Minister of Education has approved your dismissal from the service of the Board with effect from 27th February 2023, for serious misconduct.”

Dr Benjamin explained that the dismissal was in line with the Public Service Rule 030401, which defined serious misconduct as a specific act of very serious wrongdoing and improper behaviour, which is inimical to the image of the service and which can be investigated and if proven, may lead to dismissal.

The affected staff were directed to submit their identity cards and all other property of the Board in their possession to the State Coordinator, JAMB office, Benue State, for onward submission to the Director, Human Resources, with immediate effect.