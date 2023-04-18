Results expected same day

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has assured over 84, 000 that participated in the rescheduled mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (mock UTME) that the results of the examination would be released later Tuesday, April 18.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, told journalists after monitoring the mock-UTME on Tuesday, in Abuja, that measures have been put in place to ensure that candidates who participated in the exercise receive their result before the end of the day.

He said: “The exercise was conducted in 387 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the country, with 16 of the centres having two sessions. However, the results of the examination would be out today. The candidates would get their results today. They are just 84,000.”

Prof. Oloyede, while commending candidates for their understanding over the board’s decision to reschedule the examination for Tuesday, said the glitches earlier observed in the mock-UTME in some centres that prompted it to be rescheduled was as a result of deployment of innovations.

He thanked the students for bearing with them when they were trial-testing. “Wr gave a notice that we were moving to a new level and I think by God’s grace, we are now arriving at the next level. Those things we wanted to test, we have seen what they were and we went back and made sure everything works and it is working.

“We will still be focused on issues relating to cable that you called network in the centre. There may be few centres that we may have one problem or the other but we are going to get over that.

“For example, we have decided that all those with zero thin client (computers that have no CPU identity but rely on central server and share same IP address) will have to change if they must continue on our network.”

On his part, JAMB’s Director of Information Technology Services (ITS), Fabian Okoro, said that real time information from all CBT centres across the country indicated that the exercise was conducted smoothly

He said: “We tested new features during the first mock examination exercise and observed lapses. We have returned to the drawing board and made necessary corrections and it worked.”