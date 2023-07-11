Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest bank ha appointed Mohammed Mustapha Bintube its new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

According to a statement from the Bank, Bintube’s appointment followed the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), after his recommendation to the Apex Bank.

Prior to his appointment to the new role, Bintube was a shareholder and the pioneer Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Jaiz Bank Plc from 2011 to 2013.

He is currently the Chairman, Buraq Capital Limited from 2014 till date; the current Chairman, Board of Directors of Emerging Africa Trustees Limited from 2022 till date; Chairman, Board of Directors of Neelds Realty from 2021till date; Chairman, Qalam Travels and Tours from 2021 till date.

The new Board Chairman was appointed Chairman, Board Credit & Governance Committee of the Bank of Industry from 2017 to 2022; Chairman, Board Licensing & Regulatory Committee of the Nigeria Communications Commission from 2010 to 2015; Chairman, Board Finance & General Purpose Committee of the Nigerian-Reinsurance Corporation from 1991 to 1993.

Bintube’s over three decades of banking career commenced as Principal Manager, Commercial Bank Credit Lyonnaise from 1989 to 1995; Asst. General Manager, Commercial Bank Credit lyonnaise from 1995 to 1997; Deputy General Manager, FSB International Bank from 1997 to 1999; General Manager, FSB International Bank from 1999 to 2001.

His career snowballed in the banking industry when he was promoted to the rank of Executive Director at the FSB International Bank and served in that capacity from 2001 to 2004.

As consummate banker, Bintube obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1981 and Advance Diploma in Banking and Finance from Fin-Africa- Milan, Italy in1989.