…Begins door-to-door campaign



By Chinelo Obogo

Former chief of staff to the speaker of Lagos house of assembly, Adewale Jafojo, has launched a food bank for the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He has also kicked off a door-to-door campaign forSanwo-Olu’s second term.

Speaking at the launch on Sunday at Ikeja, Jafojo said; “It is well known that Governor Sanwo-Olu is a performer. Since 2019 when he took up the mantle of leadership, he has not for once rested on his oars. Sanwo-Olu has shown extraordinary insight, boldness, and frankness, not to mention a dogged determination to make Lagos a better place since the assumption of office.

“The best we can do at a time like this when he is seeking a reelection into office is to rally round meaningful support for him. As a way of reaching out to people, we have set up the Jafojo Food Bank with the intent of giving back to society as it is always our customs.

“ We have also decided to kick off massive door-to-door campaign for his re-election.

“Progressive members, do not forget that ‘no one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another,’as well, there is no exercise better for the heart than reaching out, and lifting people up.

“ On Saturday, March 11, 2023, let’s all go out to support him for second term through our individual votes,” he said.

Also speaking, a former leader of Ikeja local government legislative council, Lolade Shonibare said the federal constituency embarked on the programme to cushion the effect of the hardship presently being experienced in Nigeria.

Shonibare explained that Governor Sanwo-Olu, has performed to the expectations of Lagosians through laudable projects such as blue rail, infrastructure renewal and other lofty projects that will make his second term a ‘fait accompli.’