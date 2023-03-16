By Chinelo Obogo

Ahead of the Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections, Adewale Jafojo, son of the former deputy Governor of Lagos and the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel have mobilised the Ikeja youths to come out on en mass and vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking at the gathering organised by Jafojo tagged, “Jafojo Youth Supports for Sanwo-Olu” which was held at the Oluwaleimu Youth Centre in Ikeja recently, he reiterated his firm support for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, while acknowledging the roles of the youth in actualising this.

He said, “It is on the record that you did well during the last presidential election to ensure the election of our leader, Bola Tinubu, who is the president-elect.

“While commending you for supporting our party the APC, we need to urge you to keep up the momentum and mobilise your colleagues in order to make a remarkable statement with your numerical strength in the coming election on Saturday,” he said.

Also at the gathering was the National Youth Leader of the APC, Dayo Israel who delivered the keynote address. He emphasised on the importance of intensifying efforts towards the re-election of Gov Sanwo-Olu.

Dayo also appealed to the youth present to see Gov Sanwo-Olu’s re-election as a duty that must not fail, while encouraging them to never relent in their efforts.

While giving the vote of thanks, Lolade Shonibare, one of the leaders in Ikeja, likewise implored the youth to ensure victory for all the APC candidates at the polls on Saturday.