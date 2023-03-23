From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

In his bid to curb poverty and restiveness in Orlu senatorial zone (Imo West), the senator-elect Osita Izunaso, is partnering with Agric Crowdy, South African firm to empower his constituents through commercial and virtual agriculture.

Speaking at a seminar organized on Thursday in Owerri , the Imo state capital to sensitize and re -orientate the people on the need for economic diversification through agriculture.

Izunaso stressed on the need for the people of the area to go back to agriculture for self sustenance, subsistence and commercial purposes.

He noted that agricultural revolution is one of his many programmes lined up for economic empowerment and poverty alleviation in Orlu senatorial zone

Senator Izunaso decried the situation where youths of the zone have continued to wander about in search of nonexistent white collar jobs when they could actually engage in agriculture for food security and self reliance.

He also condemned the situation where most youths still rely on their parents and relatives for financial assistance several years after their graduations from tertiary institutions.

He therefore, enjoined the participants drawn from the 12 LGAs of the zone, to organize themselves into cooperative groups or societies, promising to facilitate linkage with development partners like SMEDAN for assessment of funds, maintaining that the programme has come to stay.

Speaking to newsmen at the seminar, one of instructors from South African firm, Rochelle Peterson, described commercial and virtual farming as a lucrative venture.

According to her, it creates wealth, provides employment and promotes the agricultural industry.

She commended Izunaso for facilitating the programme, urging the people of the zone to take advantage of the opportunity for their economic emancipation.