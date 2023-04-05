From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Senator-elect for Imo West, Osita Izunaso, yesterday, informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his aspiration for senate president, saying he was the most eligible candidate for the office.

Izunaso, who spoke with State House Correspondents after meeting the president, said he had paid his due as both a ranking senator and senior member of the ruling party.

He said being the oldest member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Senate from the South East or South-South placed him ahead of other contestants for the job.

He said he was at the Presidential Villa to discuss a number of issues with the President, including issues concerning the leadership of the next Senate and the National Honours recently conferred on him.

“I am the oldest, there’s no senator today in APC, of South East or South-South that’s older than me in the Senate and that’s an institution that believes in ranking. So I’m the highest ranking senator in both South East and South-South.

“I came to the Senate in 2007, I was in the House of Representatives, I have been in the party for five good solid years. I ran the party to the best of my ability as National Organising Secretary that saw us to victory in 2015 and 2019, so I think we have paid our dues,” he said.

Izunaso said the Senate presidency should be zoned to the South East. “It is only fair and natural that the party should zone it to the South East.”

On his chances against former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, who is also vying for the position, he said “I don’t want to talk about that. But am telling you that i am the oldest Senator in the Southeast and South-South and we are waiting for the party.”