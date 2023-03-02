From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former Edo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2020 election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, said the President-elect, Bola Amhed Tinubu has the capacity to bridge the gulf created by tribe, region and religion in the recent times.

This was contained in his congratulatory message to the President-elect and made available to newsmen in Benin.

Ize-Iyamu said healing is what is needed in the country at the moment and that the President-elect has the wherewithal to fast track it following his antecedents.

“I send you warm congratulations and good wishes on the occasion of your well deserved election as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We give God the glory for your victory and for the peaceful nature of the election.

“Having traversed the length and breadth of this country during the campaigns, the electorate overwhelmingly accepted your message of Renewed Hope and deemed you fit as their next leader.

“This electoral victory which makes you the sixteenth President of our beloved nation, comes at a time that we are in dire need of exemplary, strong-willed, strategic, directional, democratic, transformational, and reformatory leadership in every facet.

“Healing is most needed across the nook and cranny of our motherland as the gulf created by tribe, region and religion have tremendously widened in recent times.

“Nevertheless, our challenges are not insurmountable. The courageous leadership you have provided over the years is most required at this promising moment in our collective history.

“In you there is renewed confidence that a better course can be charted for our future.

“Your Excellency, in years past, many of us have had the privilege to enjoy friendly and productive ties with you underscored by several shared ideals for a prosperous society. We bear witness to how much you have given this nation and how grounded you have stuck to the politics of inclusiveness.

” We are confident that God has prepared you for the task ahead, as such, you will not fail”, Osagie said.

Osagie thanked all Nigerians for the victory, especially the leadership and members of the party, the APC, the Director-General and members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council as well as the Progressive Governors’ Forum for their unshakable support which he said has led to this monumental victory.

He assured the president-elect of his constant prayers and good wishes as he prepares to take up his new and immense responsibility of leading the country.