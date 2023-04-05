From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Executive Director of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Ms. Ann Iyonu, has been selected for Yale University’s Maurice R. Greenberg World Fellows Program for the 2023 class.

Ms. Iyonu, a development expert with a specialty in governance, peace, and security issues with a bias in conflict resolution, is among 16 individuals consisting of global leaders working in the environment, government, technology, conflict resolution, international development, and business around the world selected for this year’s fellowship.

The mission of the World Fellows Program, the University says, is to enable individuals from across the globe increase their capacity on global issues and proffer solutions to human challenges and make the world a better place.

Emma Sky, director of the International Leadership Center at Yale, in a statement announcing the fellows, said :

“In an era of great power competition, we are committed to bringing to Yale inspiring and accomplished professionals from around the world who are dedicated to de-escalating tensions, finding areas of cooperation, and shifting paradigms. The 2023 World Fellows have the skills, experience, and aptitude to address the great challenges of our time and to mentor our students.”

“The World Fellows program is Yale University’s signature global leadership development initiative and a core element of Yale’s on-going commitment to internationalism. Each year, the University selects 16 individuals from a highly competitive applicant pool for an intensive four-month period of academic enrichment and leadership training. This cohort brings the total number of World Fellows since the program’s start in 2002 to over 400 Fellows, representing 96 countries.”

“I am honored and delighted to welcome these leaders and innovators to campus,” said Yale President Peter Salovey. “World Fellows have improved people’s lives, and their contributions have far reaching influence on society. They enrich our learning environment by sharing their expertise and experiences with our students. They have the opportunity to grow academically and personally as they interact with our community. This program is an example of Yale’s commitment to developing globally engaged leaders.”

