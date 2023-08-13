From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Dumebi Kachikwu, has said that Nigerian youths have continued to represent the country positively despite several odds.

Kachikwu stated this in a solidarity message to the Nigerian youths in commemoration of International Youth Day (IYD), saying their tenacity and grit have kept the country together.

He said “As the world celebrates International Youth Day, I want to identify with and celebrate a group of people whose tenacity and grit have kept our nation together.

“Born into a country with myriad complex problems, our youths have remained resolute and continue to defy all odds to make us proud.

“In every sphere of human endeavour, you can and will find them thriving with that indomitable can-do, will-do spirit of our forefathers.

“We might have failed them but they continue to stand by us as we continue the trial-and-error process of nation-building.

“Breaking through the stereotype of lazy youths, they continue to hoist our nation’s flag in far-flung countries doing us proud and winning laurels for us. The Nigerian Youth with little or no support from the government continues to chart a course in harnessing green skills and the potentials therein. They understand that therein lies the sustainability of our world.

“Today as I celebrate you, I also urge you not to give up on our dear country. Our hope lies in you. Continue to fight for our freedom and liberty. Continue to speak up against oppression and bad governance. Soon and very soon, the world will watch as you assume your rightful position in the leadership of our great nation. God bless you all. God bless and protect the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”