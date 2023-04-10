• Neglect of host communities

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youths Council Worldwide( IYC) has threatened to disrupt the exploration activities of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in the Eastern and Western region of operations over alleged violation of Nigerian content laws and the deprivation of host communities and local contractors in terms of oil and gas sector jobs, businesses and placements by multinational oil companies operating in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States.

Mr Ebilade Ekerefe, national spokesman of the IYC in a media interactive session in Yenagoa on Monday, said despite the intervention of senior officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), some officials of the SPDC have allegedly terminated jobs meant for indigenous contractors in the Niger Delta Region.

He expressed regret over the discrimination playing out in SPDC operations, stressing that local contractors from the Niger Delta Region have met all value procurement requirements by the certifying bodies in the country to qualify to be awarded such contracts and be gainfully employed in those fields.

”The Ijaw nation is troubled and angered by the on-going deliberate deprivation and oppression against indigenes of host communities by SPDC. It is an open fact that we are one of the major producers of crude oil in Nigeria and in view of our agitations for improved regulations of the oil and gas industry, bloody sacrifices were made for peace to prevail for an improved crude oil exploration and end to militancy in the region”.

He stated that after all the sacrifices made which gave birth to the Local Content Act and the Petroleum Industry Act, the laws are being violated.

Erekeke explained that of particular note is the GA Logistics Service Contracts which he said is being taken away from the indigenous contractors with moves to award them to contractors outside the Niger Delta region.

According to him in spite of intervention efforts by the top management of SPDC to resolve the issue, some anti- Niger Delta elements are frustrating the moves.

He therefore called on the Federal Government the management of the Nigerian Content, Monitoring and Development Board (NCMDB), security agencies and management of multinational oil companies to intervene and ensure strict adherence to provisions of the existing Local Content and Petroleum Industry Acts to protect the host communities and people of the Niger Delta.

“Let the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) worldwide put on record that the council is ready to shut down the exploration activities of the Shell Petroleum Development Company. The Ijaw Youths Council is calling on the SPDC to stop the deliberate deprivation and oppression against indigenes of host communities. We are not going to issue ultimatum as expected but we are ready to occupy the platforms of the affected oil multinationals. We would make our position known by following the laid down rule of engagement with these errant oil multinationals.”