From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has declared that the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has evolved into a stronger voice for ijaw nation through capacity building.

Diri spoke at the weekend during the commencement of the second batch of the free ICT skill acquisition training programme initiated by the national spokesman of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Mr Ebilade Ekerefe tagged “Project 301 ICT serving Ijaw youths”.

According to him, unlike in the past, the IYC has shown signs of building future generations of Ijaw Youths through ICT in order to change the narrative from violent agitation to the peaceful and constructive engagement of the Nigerian nation.

Diri, represented by the former speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Tonye Isenah, noted that at some point, activities in the IYC became worrisome.

“The way the IYC is going now is nice. In the past when some of us started seeing certain things, we were not comfortable. IYC was meant, specifically, for struggle but at some point it was hijacked,” he said.

Diri commended the initiative of Erekefe on the training of youths on ICT, describing the initiative as a replica of his administration efforts at ensuring a peaceful and crime free society in the state with the building of bridges, youth’s empowerment and training.

“We are one people, it doesn’t matter the political party you belong, Bayelsa first is first and so why are we fighting and killing ourselves, we should be partners in progress and that’s what you are seeing and because you are seeing this administration, prosperity administration, peace is an essential index of prosperity.”

Also speaking, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (Rtd) commended the Ijaw Youth group for embarking on the non-violent effort to change the narrative of the Niger Delta struggle through empowerment and improved skills of ijaw youths.

Ndiomu represented by Alaowei Opukeme Jonah declared that the Presidential Amnesty office is ready to support empowerment and ICT training programs for the youths of the region adding that constant protests by youths is not the answer to the underdevelopment of the region.

Erekefe in his remarks commended Diri and Ndiomu for the desired partnership provided for him to train over 80 Ijaw youths and provide them with computer laptops.

He called on Government agencies and multinationals to support the initiative of his office in order to use the ICT training and empowerment scheme to sustain the needed peace in the region.

“It will be good if they can support so that we can train more youths. Clearly , IYC is gradually into productive engagement which has to do with the human capital of our youths”.