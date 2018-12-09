Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Iyalode of Ibadan-land and member of Olubadan-in-Council, Alhaja Aminat Abiodun, who was said to have been installed the 12th Iyalode in 1995, is dead.

She died on Saturday afternoon at the age of 93 barely two weeks to 94th birthday.

The late Abiodun, who joined Iyalode of Ibadan female chieftaincy line in 1971 as Jagun, family sources said would be buried according to Islamic rites today (Sunday) by 4p.m.

Early callers at the residence of the deceased at Oluwo Kekere, Bashorun, Ibadan, included Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who led government delegation; governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State for the 2019 general election, Chief Adebayo Adelabu and governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN).