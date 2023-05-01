•Ohanaeze ratifies his selection as PG

From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The highest decision-making organ of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Imeobi, yesterday, ratified elder statesman and Chairman of the group’s elders’ council, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as president general (PG) of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

Following the death of the former president general, George Obiozor, who hailed from Imo State, elders of the state recently nominated the business mogul to complete the tenure of the late Igbo leader.

Iwuanyanwu said he never contemplated becoming the PG of Ohanaeze, but since providence has placed the mantle on him, he would courageously defence Igbo course anywhere in the world.

He disclosed that his actual aspiration was to become the president of Nigeria, a position he had contested three times and lost, but took his losses in good fate.

In his inaugural speech at the Imeobi meeting which had eminent Igbo people in attendance, he promised Ndigbo he will not fail them and a passionately appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, before the end of his tenure on May 29.

“But today, destiny has placed squarely on my shoulders the duty of leading the Igbo as the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. I, therefore, have a duty to valiantly defend Igbo course and I promise Ime-Obi and all Igbo people that by the grace of God I will not fail them,” he said.

He said the security situation in the South East was quite disturbing, noting that a peace summit was long overdue.

He said Kanu was crucial for any key discussion and it was not possible to negotiate any peace while Kanu is in prison.The new Ohanaeze helmsman harped on the benefits of regional integration, promising to mobilise resources for the economic development of the zone.