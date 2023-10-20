From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has eulogized the life and times of late Professor Joe Irukwu, saying the Insurance icon was an Igbo heroe who lived life of emulation.

Chief Iwuanyanwu gave the commendation in Umuahia, Abia State during a service of song ceremony in honour of the late Insurance icon, held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

Recalling the selfless service of Irukwu during his lifetime, the Ohaneze President General said the deceased was a man who stood for the unity and progress of not only the Igbo nation, but Nigeria as a whole.

Iwuanyanwu declared Irukwu as an Igbo heroe who Ohaneze has placed on it’s hall of fame and ranked among prominent Igbo sons in the likes of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Dr. M. I. Okpara.

Iwuanyanwu said as a former President General of Ohaneze, Irukwu fought himself to prominence from his youth.

He urged Igbo youths to emulate the shinning qualities of Irukwu, promising that any youth that live exemplary life would have his or her name placed on Ohaneze’s hall of fame in Enugu.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti described Irukwu’s death as a great loss to Abia State.

Represented by the Secretary to the State government (SSG), Professor Kenneth Kalu, Otti said Irukwu who was the first Professor of Insurance in Nigeria, was a selfless and patriotic man.

Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, speaking on behalf of Abia State council of elders, praised the contributions of the former Ohanaeze Ndigbo President, to the development of the old Eastern region, noting that he populalised insurance business among the Igbo businessmen.

A Methodist Bishop, Dr. Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha said Irukwu was a man of many parts and meant many things to many people even as he made a name for himself.

President General of Item Welfare union, Onwuka Orji, said the late Irukwu contributed immensely to the development of his father land.

One of his sons, Agu Irukwu thanked all who came to bid their father farewell.

Prior to the commendation service, the body of the former Insurance icon, who was a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, was taken to Abia State High Court complex in Umuahia, for a valedictory court session in his honour.

Irukwu who died in July 2023 at the age of 89, will be buried Saturday at Amaokwe Item in Bende LGA of Abia State.

Among those at the event included Governor Alex Otti, represented by the SSG, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ohaneze Ndigbo President General; Okey Emuchay, secretary general, Ohaneze; Chief Onyema Ugochukwu; Dr. Uche Ogah; Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, MD, Sun Newspapers; Prince Okey Kanu, Abia State Commisioner for Information and Culture among others.