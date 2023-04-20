From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has emerged as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, replacing the late Professor George Obiozor.

Prior to his emergence, Iwuanyanwu had received several clarion calls from various groups within and outside the country but he finally succumbed when a delegation of Imo elders led by Eze Cletus Ilomuanya made same request.

Iwuanyanwu after his acceptance was presented before governor Hope Uzodinma at the government House on Wednesday by delegation of the Imo Elders Council led by Ilomuanya.

Ilomuanya during the visit to the governor told him that the decision to adopt Iwuanyanwu was taken after their meeting held in April in Owerri.

While appealing to the governor to grant his approval to the adoption by the council, Ilomuanya described Iwuanyanwu as a versatile, dynamic and broad-minded personality.

Iwuanyanwu who confirmed his acceptance to be the PG of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to our correspondent also said the decision has been taken by the Elders Council of Ohanaeze but added that it will be confirmed on April,30 by the Ime Obi.