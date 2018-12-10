Super Eagles midfielder, Alexandra Iwobi has saluted the courage of his Arsenal FC teammates following their hard-fought one nil victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Iwobi said; “ It was actually a difficult match knowing fully well that Huddersfield Town players actually created a defence lock down, which made it difficult for us to create opening for goals.

“We were fortunate enough that at the end of the day, we got the only goal that gave us the three points in the match.

“Our aim is to keep pushing to ensure we actually finish the season as top three.

“We drew against Manchester United and we knew we cannot afford to draw or lose at home against Huddersfield.

“I am excited that we finally got a breakthrough, which is our reward for putting up a good fight.”

The young midfielder also thanked the fans for keeping faith and relentless support.